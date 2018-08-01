Artifact, Valve's fantasy card game, will be out in November

Valve announced today that Artifact, the Dota 2-themed card game that gave Tim a splitting headache and an exhausted grin in March, is scheduled for release on November 28.

Artifact will deliver "the deepest gameplay and highest fidelity experience ever in a fantasy card game," Valve promised. It will ship with more than 280 cards, and players will be able to buy and sell cards on the Steam Community Market. Mobile versions are planned for 2019, and the up-front purchase price will be $20.

November 28 is just four months away (the holiday season is almost here!) but before it arrives, Artifact will be playable at PAX West, which runs from August 31 to September 3. We will no doubt have more detailed coverage for you coming out of that event—for now, you can acquaint yourself with the game in our rundown of everything we know so far.