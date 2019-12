Four new Arma 3 screenshots have appeared on the Bohemia Interactive forums , spotted by VG247 . They show some more of Arma 3's vehicles, including a column of tanks and a jet flying so high we swear it's possible to spot PC Gamer towers somewhere below.

For more Arma 3, check out the E3 screenshots , the recent tech demo video showing the improved physics engine, and make a note of the system requirements . The new Arma will need a beast of a machine to run when it comes out next year.