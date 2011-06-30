Arma 3 trailer shows awesome vistas, underwater footage and tank physics

This video demonstration for German mag, GameStar, spied by RPS , gives us our first look at Arma 3 in motion. Bohemia designer Ivan Buchta takes us through some of the improved physics, grenade effects, vehicle interiors and underwater sections that will feature in Arma 3, though the astonishing vistas threaten to steal the show.

Those impressive draw distances will require a hefty machine to render. Bohemia released the game's system specifications when they announced Arma 3 at E3. you can find full details in our Arma 3 announcement post , and get closer to those landscapes in the E3 Arma 3 screenshots .