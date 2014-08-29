Arma 3 is 50% off this weekend at the Bohemia Interactive store

This weekend's Steam sale is all about the Call of Duty . If you're looking for a shooter that's deeper, more complex, more unforgiving and more glitchy, you'd be better off going to Bohemia Interactive's store . There you can pick up the excellent Arma 3 for a 50% discount.

That means you can pick up the base game for £18/$30.

If you do dive in and are looking for something to do, check out Andy's guide to the best solo missions . Alternatively, grab some friends and subject them to the terrifying might of Zeus.

Still on the fence? Head over to Evan's review to learn about the game's good, bad and ugly qualities.