Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead (and DayZ mod) drop GameSpy, move to Steam

GameSpy recently announced its surrender from the world of digital matchmaking, and, as with any wide-ranging defeat, there are bound to be casualties. Not Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, though. Bohemia have airlifted their expansion to the safety of Steam. And clinging desperately to it is the DayZ Mod, which, as a dependent of Arma 2: OA, has also been secured.

"Besides the numerous fixes and optimizations which were introduced during the 1.63 beta program which covered almost a 2 year period for this iteration of the engine, the update focuses on the transition of the multiplayer from GameSpy matchmaking to Steam," writes Bohemia Interactive's Korneel van 't Land .

Naturally, the update requires Steam to function. Those with retail copies can now transfer Arma 2, and all of its DLCs and expansions, by adding their CD Key to Steam's Product Activation .

While Bohemia's older games won't be transferring to Steam, Bohemia have created a new Master Server list for server owners to join. Using this list, players will be able to directly connect to servers for games such as Arma 1, Arma: Cold War Assault and Take On Helicopters.