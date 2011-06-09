E3 2011: ARMA 2: Free announced. Multiplayer, completely free, and released in June

Bohemia Interactive have just announced a free-to-play version of their outstanding war sim, Arma 2. It's going to be totally free, but 100% Arma. Click through for the details.

According to the developers "Arma 2: Free redefines the free-to-play battlefield with its truly unrivalled scale and gameplay possibilities. Arma 2: Free serves up almost everything offered by the original Arma 2 minus the campaign, HD graphics and support for user-made addons and mods."

Despite the lack of HD graphics, ARMA 2: Free still looks like a handsome game. And even though mods aren't supported, there'll still be opportunity to create your own missions and scenarios to play through with up to 50 squad mates.

Most intriguing of all though, is that ARMA 2: free will be completely free. Not just free-to-play - there are no micro-transactions in sight. Now everyone will get a chance to sample the simulated delights of warfare. I've attempted to force the PC Gamer UK office into ARMA 2's hyper-realistic warfare many times, but now they have no excuse. We can only assume that Bohemia Interactive can afford this kind of awesomeness thanks to the hype around the upcoming, system intensive , ARMA 3; check out fresh screenshots of that PC-only behemoth here .

We've just sent Tim over to the Bohemia Interactive booth at E3 - more on ARMA 2: Free soon.