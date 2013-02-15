Arma 2 Complete Collection gathers all post-release content into one pack

It speaks volumes of the staying power of DayZ when it gets top billing in Bohemia's new $40 Complete Collection pack for Arma 2. It's a more extensive (and slightly more expensive) way of nabbing the required content for the zombie survival mod beyond the $25 Combined Operations , but it's also the definitive accumulation of Bohemia's best.

Along with the core Arma 2 game, the bundle includes expansion Operation Arrowhead and DLC packs British Armed Forces, Private Military Company, and Army of the Czech Republic. Each DLC adds extra vehicles, weapons, factions, and maps, so you're essentially getting tinier Arma campaigns with the same degree of hyper-realism. More importantly, you'll have everything you need to jump into The Science Bear , PC Gamer's very own Arma 2 server.

Though DayZ helped propel Bohemia's games into newfound popularity, Arma 2 also thrives among dedicated communities seeking both PvP and co-op mil-sim experiences through custom missions and scenarios. For examples, check out the truly spectacular-looking videos recorded by Shack Tactical 's Dslyecxi for choice glimpses into what hardcore Arma 2 looks like.