Arctic’s Freezer 7 X brings affordable air cooling to CPUs for $20

After a decade of service, Arctic is retiring its popular and affordable Freezer 7 Pro CPU air cooler and replacing it with an improved model, the new Freezer 7 X. According to Arctic, it cools even better than its predecessor, and does it without a higher asking price.

Like it's predecessor, the Arctic Freezer 7 X is $19.99. That makes it cheaper than even Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Evo, one of the best CPU coolers for buyers on a budget.

I'd be interested in seeing the Freezer 7 X and Hyper 212 Evo duke it out. Perhaps we'll arrange that at some point. As far as how it compares to the Freezer 7 Pro, Arctic claims it cools nearly 10 percent better due in part to an "improved heatsink design and reworked heatpipe layout."

Unlike the previous model, the pair of heatpipes on the Freezer 7 X flatten out to make direct contact with the CPU. It's also been upgraded with a 92mm pressure-optimized PWM fan.

Arctic changed the look a bit as well. New for the Freezer 7 X is a full heatsink cover that mostly hides the aluminum block behind it.

As for compatibility, the Freezer 7 X supports AMD's AM4, AM3/AM3+, and FM2+/FM1 sockets, and INtel's LGA 115x, 1200, and 775 sockets.

For anyone interested, the Freezer 7 X is available now on Amazon.