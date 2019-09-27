Apex Legends is getting a new map, and it has a train

Welcome to World’s Edge, a new Apex Legends map where molten heat and chemical ice collide. 🔥❄Join our cast of Legends – including the newest Legend, Crypto – on the dropship as they’re whisked from Planet Solace towards World’s Edge on Planet Talos. pic.twitter.com/vp7UzVrXaCSeptember 27, 2019

The latest hard detail about Apex Legends Season 3 is a big one: Apex Legends is getting a completely new map next week.

A new cinematic trailer, seen above, doesn't reveal every corner of the new environment, but it shows off several major landmarks and biomes, including lava and plenty of snow for players to sled. "I approve of this new planet," Caustic can be heard saying in the trailer, indicating that World's Edge takes place on a new rock entirely.

I wouldn't interpret every frame of the cinematic trailer as a 1:1 reference of the map we'll play next week, but the differences between this and Kings Canyon are major. For the first time Apex will feature ice and snow, and a train that pierces that cold. Naturally the train is loaded with loot, which will probably make it an attractive, contested position along the lines of Kings Canyon's current dropships.

Standing out in the trailer is a massive piece of industrial equipment snapped by bright blue ice, along with two clearly visible urban areas with more than six tall buildings in each zone. The geothermal terrain looks straight out of a cartoon: glowing red and wrapped in curved rock spikes.

At first it seemed like Apex was following the path laid by Epic in Fortnite: aggressively altering a single map hand-in-hand with promotional events that added giant creatures, stunt parks, and new structures to loot. Clearly Respawn is going in a different direction.

Season 3 arrives on October 1. We still don't have details about how the structure of the Battle Pass may change after Respawn's poorly-received mid-season event.

(Image credit: Respawn)

(Image credit: Respawn)

(Image credit: Respawn)

(Image credit: Respawn)