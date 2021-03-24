Apex Legends may finally be getting Titans, sort of

Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe, which could lead you to wonder why we haven't seen any Titans in it yet. Respawn explained shortly after the game came out that it actually "had Titans in tons of different forms" in early iterations of the game, but they weren't a good fit and so were ultimately excluded.

That may soon change, however. Dataminer Biast12, who previously helped drop the dime on the season 7 character Horizon, has tweeted gameplay footage of a new character named Blisk, whose "Standby for Titanfall" ultimate enables him to call down an Auto-Titan to wreak havoc. It’s not a full-on Titan that players can hop into and ride—rather, it appears to function in a fashion similar to Bob, Ashe’s bodyguard in Overwatch: It shows up when called, kicks ass within a set area, and then goes away.

Because people asked for a better quality version:https://t.co/OxWI1sV8erMarch 24, 2021 See more

According to the screen cap below, Blisk can also wall run, courtesy of his Pilot Kit passive ability.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

As for the character himself, Kuben Blisk is one of the villains in the Titanfall games: A South African mercenary who served the Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation at the head of the Apex Predators. He also has a presence in the Apex Legends lore, as the commissioner of the Apex Games, although he hasn't actually appeared in the game as of yet.

As with all leaks, this should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism. April 1 is just over a week away, for one thing, and that's always a big mess o' "fun." Respawn has also gone to some pretty serious lengths to mess with leakers in the past—I mean, when was the last time a studio developed and promoted a whole-ass playable character just so they could murder him at the last minute and wheel in another guy?

Pulling a stunt like that with Titans is a higher-risk proposition, though. New characters turn up every season, but the addition of the giant fighting robots at the core of the Titanfall series would be a much bigger deal, and something that fans really want. And even if this Auto-Titan isn't quite in the same league as BT-7274, well, it's something. Titans could only ever be added to Apex Legends in some sort of compromised form anyway, and turning them into AOE bombardment machines seems like as good an approach as any.

The current expectation is that if the leak is real, Blisk and his Auto-Titan buddy will arrive in Apex Legends season 9, although that doesn't yet have a release date. I've reached out to EA for more information and while I certainly don't expect anyone to say that yes, Titans are coming to Apex Legends next season, I will definitely let you know if they do.