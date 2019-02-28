Anthem is getting a loot overhaul tomorrow – here are the details

BioWare has outlined some imminent changes to Anthem's loot system, with changes expected to roll out February 28 or March 1, central US time. Posting to reddit, lead producer Ben Irving acknowledged recent player feedback on the matter of inscriptions and masterworks, and the slow grind associated with these.

Here are the changes, as posted on reddit:

Inscriptions are now better for the items they are on

- This applies to new items earned in Anthem (not existing ones in your Vault)

- If an inscription applies only to the item it is on (gear icon), it will be useful to that item. Otherwise the inscription will provide a Javelin wide benefit

- For example, an Assault Rifle will not have an item specific +pistol damage inscription. It may have a +electric damage suit wide inscription (cool for a lightning build)

- Some more information below

This applies to new items earned in Anthem (not existing ones in your Vault) If an inscription applies only to the item it is on (gear icon), it will be useful to that item. Otherwise the inscription will provide a Javelin wide benefit For example, an Assault Rifle will not have an item specific +pistol damage inscription. It may have a +electric damage suit wide inscription (cool for a lightning build) Some more information below Removed uncommon (white) and common (green) items from level 30 drop tables

- This was a highly requested change and we agree, so that’s that.

This was a highly requested change and we agree, so that’s that. We have reduced the crafting materials needed to craft a masterwork from 25 masterwork embers to 15 masterwork embers

- As you salvage or harvest, you should be able to craft more masterwork items to get the inscriptions you are looking for

- Now that inscriptions are more relevant to their item, this should yield better results for players

Irving also elaborated on inscription change details. Whereas previously, inscription pools were generic, now each item type has its own set of inscription options for each of its pools.

Here it is in Irvings' words: