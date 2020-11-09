An MSI factory in China seems to have caught fire

A video recently posted to Reddit with the caption "MSI HQ in China apparently just went up in flames There goes my 3080" shows a fire at an MSI plant in Kunshan. While not actually MSI's headquarters—that would be in Taiwan, where the hardware manufacturer is based—the plant is a significant site, housing two factories and an R&D center when it was inaugurated in 2003.

As yet, we don't know if anyone was hurt in the fire or what effect it could have on production. So no, there's no way of knowing if your GeForce RTX 3080 just went up in smoke.

MSI's CEO, Charles Chiang, died just four months ago after falling from the seventh floor of a building in Taiwan's capital, Taipei.