AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is 28% faster than Zen 2 in Shadow of the Tomb Raider

We were expecting great things from the AMD live stream, and we certainly have not been disappointed. Today, AMD announced that the Ryzen 9 5900X, a brand new Zen 3 CPU, smashed the Cinebench R20 single-threaded run record, reaching a sky-high score of 631, where the Intel Core i9 10900k only spits up 544.

The 12-core, 24-thread chip, with boost frequencies of up to 4.8GHz, is looking to be 26% faster than its predecessor in terms of average gaming performance. We’re looking at ridiculous improvements in 1080p performance, with League of Legends up 50% and CS:GO 46% higher.

Frame rate averages in Shadow of the Tomb Raider (on the high quality preset) are pushing 181 compared to the 141 that AMD's Zen 2 Ryzen 9 3900X could handle. That’s a 28% increase in performance.

This has been yet another incredible leap for AMD, even with what appears to be little to no leap in manufacturing node gains. Of course, these are AMD's own numbers, so we'll be keen to verify them ourselves and see how it all shakes out as soon as we are able.

Check out our live report for a beat-by-beat breakdown of every announcement from AMD's event.