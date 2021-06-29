AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is currently super cheap on Amazon AU

If you're putting together a new build this is worth considering: Amazon Australia is currently selling the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for AU$595.48. It ships from the US, but if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber (or just create a free trial account) you can get it shipped over for free. Normally you'd pay anywhere between AU$620 and AU$700 for this chip.

This is a great mid-range choice for gaming, especially if you're reluctant to splurge nearly a thousand big ones for a 5900X. You can see our thorough benchmarks and performance results in our Ryzen 7 5800X review, where Alan wrote that it's "an impressive CPU that is finally Intel's equal in gaming, but is undermined by its high price." This somewhat sweetens the deal on that price gripe.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is also going relatively cheap on Amazon, though the discount isn't quite as good at AU$420—you'd normally pay around AU$440. This all comes nearly a week after Amazon Prime Day 2021 wrapped up. The event may be over, but there's still a ton of good deals to be had as collected in our best Australian PC gaming deals guide.