AMD Radeon R9 Fury X tested: not quite a 980 Ti killer

The AMD R9 Fury X is not the 4K champion, 980 Ti killer AMD would like it to be. Based on my time testing this new graphics card with high bandwidth memory, it’s fast— sometimes neck-and-neck with Nvidia’s equally priced 980 Ti—but not quite fast enough, often falling about 10 percent short of Nvidia’s card in average framerates, across a range of games.

This isn’t a full, comprehensive review of the Fury X, because I haven’t had enough time with the card to provide a complete analysis (thanks, E3!). I’ve had a full day’s testing to put the card through its paces at 1080p, 1440p and 2160p in a number of game benchmarks. It’s enough testing to have a confident overview of the Fury X’s performance and how it stacks up against the competition, minus one important element: overclocking.

Read more: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition review

For starters, here’s the usual spec breakdown of the R9 Fury X and its major competitors.