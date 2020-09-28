Amazon Prime Day 2020 confirmed for October 13-14 in Australia

After a significant delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon Australia has confirmed its Prime Day sales event will take place on October 13-14. It starts at midnight on October 13 and runs for 48 hours, except you'll also have access to Amazon US deals after that: so expect discounts until October 15 at 6pm.

As always, you'll need to be a Prime member to take part in the sales, though you can always do a free trial if you haven't done so already. It's yet to be seen whether PC gaming stuff will be among the best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2020, but you can always check our hub when the sales kick off.

We do know, at least, that you'll be able to cop a good discount on nappies, as Huggies is listed among brands like Samsung and Bosch as top candidates for sales. If history is any judge, you'll probably be able to bag a headset, or a mouse, or a keyboard, or perhaps even a gaming laptop if you want to splash out.