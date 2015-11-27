Alpha Centauri mod gives the sci-fi classic a modern UI

Alpha Centauri is one of PC's finest strategy games, but its dated UI makes revisiting it a bit of a chore. But, thanks to the efforts of artist Keegan Chua, we'll soon be able to play it with a modern interface inspired by the likes of Civ V and Endless Legend.

"Don't we all wonder what some older games would look like if they got a fresh coat of paint?" says the project's website. "That's the feeling that I got while replaying Alpha Centauri. The gameplay is still there, but the interface is dated. My goal is to completely redesign the look of the game."

You can see some early test footage of the new interface in action below and follow its progress on Chua's blog. Via RPS.