All Heroes of the Storm characters free to play until June 28

In celebration of pro esports team Tempest winning the 2016 Heroes of the Storm Summer championships, Blizzard has made all of the game's heroes free until June 28. In addition to that, they've added a new bundle to the shop that includes all the heroes and skins used by Tempest in the final match.

If you're wondering, they used Brightwing with the Monarch skin, Tyrael with the Demonic skin, Greymane in the Ringleader getup, Mecha Tassadar, and Buccaneer Falstad. Basically, all the heroes in that image up there.

The price of the bundle will depend on how many of the included heroes and skins you already own. (Cheers, Polygon.)