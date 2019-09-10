Popular

Here are the 100 best players in FIFA 20

No prizes for guessing the top two.

All FIFA 20 ratings
What is the FIFA 20 top 100? Ahead of the release of the annual apex of simulated football, the best players in FIFA 20 have been revealed. These are the kinds of superstars that provide the spark that decides tight games with heroic hat-tricks and solid clean sheets.

The problem is, these players with a surfeit of skills to pay their bills are going to cost you, whether that's in Ultimate Team coins or Career Mode's plain old pounds. So, let's get to it: here are the very best players in the FIFA 20 ratings in descending overall stats order.

FIFA 20 ratings: top 100 players

PlayerClubOverall
1. Lionel MessiFC Barcelona94
2. Cristiano RonaldoPiemonte Calcio93
3. Neymar Jr.Paris Saint-Germain92
4. Eden HazardReal Madrid91
5. Kevin De BruyneManchester City91
6. Jan OblakAtletico de Madrid91
7. Virgil Van DijkLiverpool90
8. Mohamed SalahLiverpool90
9. Luka ModricReal Madrid90
10. Marc-Andre ter StegenFC Barcelona90
11. Kylian MbappeParis Saint-Germain89
12. Sergio RamosReal Madrid89
13. Sergio AgueroManchester City89
14. Giorgio ChielliniPiemonte Calcio89
15. Robert LewandowskiBayern Muchen89
16. Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur89
17. Kalidou KoulibalyNapoli89
18. N'Golo KanteChelsea89
19. AlissonLiverpool89
20. Antoine GreizmannFC Barcelona89
21. Sergio BusquetsFC Barcelona89
22. Luis SuarezFC Barcelona89
23. David De GeaManchester United89
24. Raheem SterlingManchester City88
25. Pierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenal88
26. Gerard PiqueFC Barcelona88
27. Manuel NeuerBayern Munchen88
28. Sadio ManeLiverpool88
29. Toni KroosReal Madrid88
30. Christian EriksenTottenham Hotspur88
31. Paul PogbaManchester United88
32. Edinson CavaniParis Saint-Germain88
33. Marco ReusBorussia Dortmund88
34. EdersonManchester City88
35. David SilvaManchester City88
36. Hugo LlorisTottenham Hotspur88
37. Diego GodinInter88
38. Paulo DybalaPiemonte Calcio88
39. Thibaut CourtoisReal Madrid88
40. Samir HandanovicInter 88
41. Karim BenzemaReal Madrid87
42. Jordi AlbaFC Barcelona87
43. Mats HummelsBorussia Dortmund87
44. FernandinhoManchester City87
45. Heung Min SonTottenham Hotspur87
46. Toby AlderweireldTottenham Hotspur87
47. Bernardo SilvaManchester City87
48. ThiagoBayern Munchen87
49. Aymeric LaporteManchester City87
50. Dries MertensNapoli87
51. Thiago SilvaParis Saint-Germain87
52. CasemiroReal Madrid87
53. Lorenzo InsigneNapoli87
54. Jan VertonghenTottenham Hotspur87
55. Keylor NavasParis Saint-Germain87
56. Joshua KimmichBayern Munchen86
57. Leroy SaneManchester City86
58. Miralem PjanicPiemonte Calcio86
59. Angel Di MariaParis Saint-Germain86
60. Alexandre LacazetteArsenal86
61. MarquinhosParis Saint-Germain86
62. Roberto FirminhoLiverpool86
63. Marco VerrattiParis Saint-Germain86
64. Leonardo BonucciPiemonte Calcio86
65. Ivan RakiticFC Barcelona86
66. Milan SkriniarInter86
67. Samuel UmtitiFC Barcelona86
68. Thomas MullerBayern Munchen86
69. CoutinhoBayern Munchen86
70. Ciro ImmobileLazio86
71. IscoReal Madrid86
72. Wojciech SzczesnyPiemonte Calcio86
73. Daniel ParejoValencia CF86
74. MarceloReal Madrid85
75. Gianluigi DonnarummaMilan85
76. James RodriguezReal Madrid85
77. Frenkie de JongFC Barcelona85
78. Raphael VaraneReal Madrid85
79. Andrew RobertsonLiverpool85
80. Axel WitselBorussia Dortmund85
81. Matthjis de LigtPiemonte Calcio85
82. FabinhoLiverpool85
83. Alex SandroPiemonte Calcio85
84. Niklas SuleBayern Munchen85
85. Alejandro GomezAtalanta85
86. Romelu LukakuInter85
87. Blaise MatuidiPiemonte Calcio85
88. David AlabaBayern Munchen85
89. Dani CarvajalReal Madrid85
90. Mauro IcardiParis Saint-Germain85
91. KokeAtletico de Madrid85
92. Kostas ManolasNapoli85
93. Jose Maria GimenezAtletico de Madrid85
94. Sergej Milinkovic-SavicLazio85
95. RodriManchester City85
96. AllanNapoli85
97. Hakim ZiyechAjax85
98. SaulAtletico de Madrid85
99. Bruno FernandesSporting CP85
100. Zlatan IbrahimovicLos Angeles Galaxy85

Needless to say, nobody is going to be that surprised when it comes to the very best FIFA 20 players. The eternal debate may rage on, but EA's sport sim sees Messi pip Juve... sorry, Piemonte Calcio's, Cristiano Ronaldo to the post, making the diminutive Argentinian the very best footballer in the game. Interestingly, despite being crowned UEFA Men's Player of the Year last year, Liverpool defensive stalwart Virgil Van Dijk languishes in seventh.

In the end, the FIFA 20 ratings list tells a story of football dominated by a few teams with an embarrassment of riches: Piemonte Calcio, Barca, and Real Madrid have squads packed to the rafters with superstars. Whether each player lives up to their place on the top 100 over the course of the season, of course, remains to be seen.

