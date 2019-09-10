Here are the 100 best players in FIFA 20

What is the FIFA 20 top 100? Ahead of the release of the annual apex of simulated football, the best players in FIFA 20 have been revealed. These are the kinds of superstars that provide the spark that decides tight games with heroic hat-tricks and solid clean sheets.

The problem is, these players with a surfeit of skills to pay their bills are going to cost you, whether that's in Ultimate Team coins or Career Mode's plain old pounds. So, let's get to it: here are the very best players in the FIFA 20 ratings in descending overall stats order.

FIFA 20 ratings: top 100 players

Player Club Overall 1. Lionel Messi FC Barcelona 94 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio 93 3. Neymar Jr. Paris Saint-Germain 92 4. Eden Hazard Real Madrid 91 5. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 91 6. Jan Oblak Atletico de Madrid 91 7. Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool 90 8. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 90 9. Luka Modric Real Madrid 90 10. Marc-Andre ter Stegen FC Barcelona 90 11. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 89 12. Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 89 13. Sergio Aguero Manchester City 89 14. Giorgio Chiellini Piemonte Calcio 89 15. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Muchen 89 16. Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 89 17. Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli 89 18. N'Golo Kante Chelsea 89 19. Alisson Liverpool 89 20. Antoine Greizmann FC Barcelona 89 21. Sergio Busquets FC Barcelona 89 22. Luis Suarez FC Barcelona 89 23. David De Gea Manchester United 89 24. Raheem Sterling Manchester City 88 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 88 26. Gerard Pique FC Barcelona 88 27. Manuel Neuer Bayern Munchen 88 28. Sadio Mane Liverpool 88 29. Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88 30. Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur 88 31. Paul Pogba Manchester United 88 32. Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain 88 33. Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 88 34. Ederson Manchester City 88 35. David Silva Manchester City 88 36. Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur 88 37. Diego Godin Inter 88 38. Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio 88 39. Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 88 40. Samir Handanovic Inter 88 41. Karim Benzema Real Madrid 87 42. Jordi Alba FC Barcelona 87 43. Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund 87 44. Fernandinho Manchester City 87 45. Heung Min Son Tottenham Hotspur 87 46. Toby Alderweireld Tottenham Hotspur 87 47. Bernardo Silva Manchester City 87 48. Thiago Bayern Munchen 87 49. Aymeric Laporte Manchester City 87 50. Dries Mertens Napoli 87 51. Thiago Silva Paris Saint-Germain 87 52. Casemiro Real Madrid 87 53. Lorenzo Insigne Napoli 87 54. Jan Vertonghen Tottenham Hotspur 87 55. Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain 87 56. Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munchen 86 57. Leroy Sane Manchester City 86 58. Miralem Pjanic Piemonte Calcio 86 59. Angel Di Maria Paris Saint-Germain 86 60. Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 86 61. Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain 86 62. Roberto Firminho Liverpool 86 63. Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain 86 64. Leonardo Bonucci Piemonte Calcio 86 65. Ivan Rakitic FC Barcelona 86 66. Milan Skriniar Inter 86 67. Samuel Umtiti FC Barcelona 86 68. Thomas Muller Bayern Munchen 86 69. Coutinho Bayern Munchen 86 70. Ciro Immobile Lazio 86 71. Isco Real Madrid 86 72. Wojciech Szczesny Piemonte Calcio 86 73. Daniel Parejo Valencia CF 86 74. Marcelo Real Madrid 85 75. Gianluigi Donnarumma Milan 85 76. James Rodriguez Real Madrid 85 77. Frenkie de Jong FC Barcelona 85 78. Raphael Varane Real Madrid 85 79. Andrew Robertson Liverpool 85 80. Axel Witsel Borussia Dortmund 85 81. Matthjis de Ligt Piemonte Calcio 85 82. Fabinho Liverpool 85 83. Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio 85 84. Niklas Sule Bayern Munchen 85 85. Alejandro Gomez Atalanta 85 86. Romelu Lukaku Inter 85 87. Blaise Matuidi Piemonte Calcio 85 88. David Alaba Bayern Munchen 85 89. Dani Carvajal Real Madrid 85 90. Mauro Icardi Paris Saint-Germain 85 91. Koke Atletico de Madrid 85 92. Kostas Manolas Napoli 85 93. Jose Maria Gimenez Atletico de Madrid 85 94. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio 85 95. Rodri Manchester City 85 96. Allan Napoli 85 97. Hakim Ziyech Ajax 85 98. Saul Atletico de Madrid 85 99. Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP 85 100. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Los Angeles Galaxy 85

Needless to say, nobody is going to be that surprised when it comes to the very best FIFA 20 players. The eternal debate may rage on, but EA's sport sim sees Messi pip Juve... sorry, Piemonte Calcio's, Cristiano Ronaldo to the post, making the diminutive Argentinian the very best footballer in the game. Interestingly, despite being crowned UEFA Men's Player of the Year last year, Liverpool defensive stalwart Virgil Van Dijk languishes in seventh.

In the end, the FIFA 20 ratings list tells a story of football dominated by a few teams with an embarrassment of riches: Piemonte Calcio, Barca, and Real Madrid have squads packed to the rafters with superstars. Whether each player lives up to their place on the top 100 over the course of the season, of course, remains to be seen.