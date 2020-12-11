Where to find Iconic items in Cyberpunk 2077

On the hunt for Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items? Iconic items are weapons with great stats and unique abilities. They can be found across Night City, but it's not always easy to uncover them. Sometimes you may be lucky and stumble across one while snooping around a room, whereas other times you may need to kill their owner in order to equip them yourself. These Iconic items include both guns and melee weapons, so it's worth picking up a few regardless of your playstyle.
If you're keen to complete your Cyberpunk 2077 legendary weapons collection, you'll need to venture away from the main quest to take on some side objectives, too. Some weapons can only be crafted, whereas you may receive others as a reward.
Here are the Iconic items we've found so far including the name of the weapon, the weapon type, the quest you can find it in, and its location. You can also check out their stats in the screenshots below. Just know there there are spoilers throughout the rest of this article.
All Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items we've found so far
- Dying Night Power Pistol: The Gun quest. Receive free from Wilson in the 2nd Amendment gun store after leaving your apartment.
- Chaos Tech Pistol: The Pickup quest. Retrieve from Cyberpunk 2077 Royce after you kill him in the All Foods building.
- Kongou Power Pistol: The Heist quest. On the cabinet on the right side of Yorinobu Arasaka's bed.
- Lizzie Tech Pistol: Automatic Love quest. On a table to your left when you walk through the door into Judy’s basement in Lizzie’s Bar.
- Sir John Phallustiff One-Handed Club: Venus In Furs quest, on Meredith Stout’s bed after sleeping with her. To get this Cyberpunk 2077 romance ‘mission’ (really it’s just a sex scene), you need to have worked with Stout when you raided the Maelstrom gang’s All Foods base. She’ll call you later in the game for a rendezvous at the No-Tell Motel.
- Cottonmouth One-Handed Club: The Space In Between quest. Found on the bed in Fingers the ripperdoc’s bedroom.
- Scalpel Katana: Big In Japan quest. This is a reward for completing the quest. You pick this quest up in Afterlife. When you go to speak to Rogue as part of the main story, a guy leaning against a pillar nearby will call you over.
- Widow Maker Tech Precision Rifle: Ghost Town (Panam mission in the Badlands), dropped by Nash when you kill him.
- La Chingona Dorada Power Pistol: Found on the memorial to Cyberpunk 2077 Jackie on the ground floor of the El Coyote Cojo bar in Heywood.
- Plan B Power Pistol: Kold Mirage quest. Found on a body near the fridge.