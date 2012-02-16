Alan Wake screenshot comparison: 360 vs. PC

We know that PC games can look sharper and more detailed than anything the 360 will ever release, but it's surprising just how much better when you do a side by side comparison. Alan Wake was released two years ago for the 360, but it's finally coming to PC (graphically enhanced) tomorrow. The PC's updated graphics show clear screens of a school bus illegally parking or a gas station with the most terrifying truck decoration I've ever seen. The 360 versions makes me feel like I have been drinking all day after stepping on my only pair of glasses.

More info on the games enhanced released can be found on Steam or you can check out the game's website .