Today is Friday, and that means it's time for a gentle reminder—or, if you missed it the first time around, a heads-up—that Alan Wake and For Honor are free on the Epic Games Store if you want them.

For Honor is the Standard Edition, which normally goes for $40, so that's a solid pickup if you don't have it already. Alan Wake doesn't carry quite that price tag—it's almost ten years old now, you know—but I'm going to go out on a limb here and say it's probably a better pick if you're looking for a narrative-driven single-player experience. Not that you have to pick because they're both free this week, thanks to the fact that medieval dismemberment sim For Honor is rated M, which would mean no free game for those behind parental controls unless Epic also offered the T-rated Alan Wake.

Next week, the EGS is going back to just one free game: Gnog, "a 3D puzzle game set in a tactile world of toys and secrets." It's playable in VR if you've got the hardware for it (it supports the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift) and in fact we rated it as one of the best VR games of 2018. Here's a trailer.

Alan Wake and For Honor are free until August 9. Gnog will go free on August 8.