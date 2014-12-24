Popular

Akalabeth: World of Doom, the first Ultima game, is free on GOG

By

Akalabeth: World of Doom

Akalabeth: World of Doom was Richard Garriott's first game, created as a school project back in the 1970s. It's famous mainly as the precursor to the hugely successful Ultima RPG series, although some fans go so far as to consider it the first Ultima game. Either way, the point that's of interest to us today is that it's free for the holidays on GOG.

The GOG package includes the manual, a wallpaper, and Windows, Mac, and Linux versions of the game itself. It's primitive stuff, even by retro-gaming standards, but did I mention that it's free? For those with (slightly) more modern tastes, the Ultima series is on sale as well: Individual games or bundles (including the Underworlds) are going for just over $1, or you can pick up everything for $6. The sale is on until December 26.

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
See comments