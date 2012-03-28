Age of Empires Online invades Steam

Free-to-play, massively multiplayer RTS Age of Empires Online has arrived on Steam . AoE lets you fight RTS battles with colourful Celt, Egyptian, Persian and Greek forces. Victories will let you expand your capital city, unlocking bonuses for your troops and unlocking new units to be recruited in future fights. All that is explained in more detail and in a deeper voice in the new overview trailer above.

In Age of Empires Online, you pay to unlock new factions and game modes, rather than putting money into small XP boosts. All of the civilisation packs are half price on Steam now, and you can buy all of them, and the skirmish mode, for £19.50. Alternatively, jump in and check out AoE's cheerful, sunny cities. It's free, after all. Find out more in our Age of Empires Online review .