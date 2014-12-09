Adventures in random Far Cry 4 maps

Done with Far Cry 4? Liberated every outpost, unearthed every treasure, skinned every animal, did whatever it is you're supposed to be doing by finding all those weird, chanting masks? No worries: there's still more to do thanks to the game's flexible map editor.

Finding the best custom maps to play is easy due to the user ranking system, so we're not going to bother with a best custom map round-up. Instead, we just clicked "random map" and played the first ten that were served up. Here's what we got.