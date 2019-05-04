Activision Blizzard has 'very large ambitions for the Overwatch universe'

Activision Blizzard is looking for ways to further develop the Overwatch franchise, according to Blizzard boss J Allen Brack.

“Last quarter I talked about how we have very large ambitions for the Overwatch universe and how it can develop over time,” Brack told investors during the company's most recent earnings call ( SeekingAlpha , via PCGN ) earlier this week.

“Overwatch is a huge tentpole franchise for Blizzard and we’re continuing to dedicate the resources and the attention, so that we can continue to grow the community and the franchise over time.”

To accomplish this, Brack said that as well as continuing "to add new heroes and new maps and new experiences" over the upcoming 2019/2020 financial period, the team is currently "working on the existing game as well as […] focusing on the other work that they have".

While new maps and characters are something of a given now, admittedly, what's more intriguing is Brack's use of the term "other work" and how the phrase is used in context with "existing game". Could this be indicative of a new Overwatch project, such as a sequel or a spin-off title? What other activities could draw the development team away from the "existing game"?