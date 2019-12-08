A scene from the new Star Wars will premiere in Fortnite

(Image credit: @FortniteBR)

Star Wars is coming to Fortnite again with a scene from Rise of Skywalker to be shown at the in-game cinema.

Earlier this year we had stormtrooper skins and a Star Destroyer flying over the map, but this next crossover will be more of a singular event, like the recent Marshmello concert where all combat was disabled so that players could gather and initiate dance emotes together.

The "exclusive scene premiere" will be shown at Fortnite's Risky Reels drive-in on December 14. Posters have begun appearing in-game to let players know that doors open at 1.30pm EST and the show beginning at 2pm "with J.J. Abrams" whatever that means.

Last year Wreck-It Ralph popped up on the screen at Risky Reels as part of a promotion for Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet, but presumably this will be a more involved celebration of cross-promotional brand synergy, which is the true magic of videogames as a medium.