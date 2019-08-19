A Resident Evil movie reboot is in development

There were rumors of a Resident Evil Netflix series doing the rounds back in January and whether that's still in the works (if it ever was), now there's news of a movie reboot. Screenrant asked director Johannes Roberts, previously responsible for several movies I've never heard of like 47 Meters Down and Forest of the Damned, about the untitled Resident Evil project his name was attached to on imdb. Here's what he had to say:

"We are in active development of that at the moment. I pitched them a take, and they really loved it. So, we are just gearing up on that as we speak, really. I’m in the office all the time there. So, yeah, it’s great. It’s gonna be super scary. It’s super, super scary. And it’s just getting back to the roots of the game. I think, at the moment, I’m not really allowed to say much more than that. But it’s gonna be a lot of fun."

Things like "getting back to the roots of the game" and calling it "super scary" seem like fan-pleasing moves, especially considering how the previous movie series transformed into increasingly over-the-top action as it went on. Who knows how it will shake out, or even if.

(I thought the first of Paul W. S. Anderson's Resident Evil movies starring Milla Jovovich was actually quite good.)