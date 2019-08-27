A Norwegian ISP postponed maintenance for World of Warcraft Classic

World of Warcraft Classic players faced gargantuan queues when servers went live last night, some 10,000 deep, but it could have been worse. Your ISP, for example, could have been planning to do maintenance, cutting you off from old school Azeroth. That was the case with Norwegian ISP Lyse, but it looks like the influence of the venerable MMO was enough to get it to hold off.

Lyse emailed its customers yesterday (thanks, Reddit) to let them know that maintenance would be postponed until September 10.

"We were planning maintenance for our cables in the middle of the launch of World of Warcraft Classic," the translation reads. "It has come to our attention that this has upset many eagerly waiting people. Gamers and all other customers are important to us, and so we're postponing the maintenance until September 10."

Lyse confirmed that it sent out the email, so its customers can hopefully quest (or queue) without interruption for the next couple of weeks. It's a nice gesture, which is a rarity among ISP stories, which typically involve people getting screwed.

