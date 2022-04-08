A new Subnautica game is in development

Audio player loading…

The 2018 sci-fi survival game Subnautica (opens in new tab) is brilliant, and the 2021 followup, Subnautica: Below Zero (opens in new tab), is a worthy successor; both games were also significant commercial successes. In light of that, it should come as no surprise that developer Unknown Worlds has got a new Subnautica game in development.

Word of the project comes from an Unknown Worlds job listing (opens in new tab) for a "senior narrative designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe!"

We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 https://t.co/SfOKSmKpkTApril 7, 2022 See more

That job listing points to something different, yet familiar: A journey to an all-new world in the next game—or at least, an entirely new biome on Planet 4546B, the watery world on which the first two games in the series took place.

"Unknown Worlds is seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to join the team working on the next game in the Subnautica universe. This person will collaborate closely with the team to tell compelling, dramatic stories in the context of the game experience, while also defining the history and lore of a new science fiction world and its alien inhabitants. This person has a unique opportunity to join the team early in development and help establish the narrative direction for a beloved franchise."

A new Subnautica game isn't the only iron that Unknown Worlds has in the fire. It's also looking for a 3D environment artist to work on a "new unannounced franchise, " which is presumably the new "genre-defining game" that PUBG Corporation parent company Krafton announced when it acquired Unknown Worlds (opens in new tab) in 2021.

Krafton's FY2021 financial report further revealed that game as "a turn-based strategy game (opens in new tab) set in a sci-fi world" that's being developed for PC and mobile platforms; one of the preferred qualifications in the environment artist job listing is "experience with optimizing art for mobile and/or console." That project is expected to launch into Early Access sometime this year.

