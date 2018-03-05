A new Grim Dawn expansion called Forgotten Gods is coming later this year

Grim Dawn is an old-school action-RPG in the tradition of games like Diablo 2 and Titan Quest—in fact, developer Crate Entertainment was founded in 2008 by former members of Titan Quest studio Iron Lore Entertainment. It was released in 2016 after more than six years in development, and to the great relief of those of us who weren't satisfied with Diablo 3, it turned out to be really good: "None of its recent competitors deliver that old-style hack-and-slash experience so purely and so satisfyingly," we said in our review, which we capped off with an 83/100 score.

An expansion, Ashes of Malmouth, arrived in October 2017, bringing with it new classes and chapters, and today Crate revealed that a second expansion called Forgotten Gods is on the way. Players will travel beyond the Erulan Empire into a great, burning desert, in search of "the sun beaten ruins of a city with secrets that should never have been disturbed."

The new expansion will feature new powers, unique items, and enemies, plus "quality of life features" and a new gameplay mode. Somewhat unexpectedly, given Grim Dawn's rather languid pace of development, it's also expected to be out fairly soon—sometime in the second half of this year.

More information about Grim Dawn: Forgotten Gods will be revealed over the next few months, beginning with the next development update on March 19.