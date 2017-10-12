Grim Dawn: Ashes of Malmouth is out now

Grim Dawn’s Ashes of Malmouth expansion launched yesterday, introducing new classes like the Necromancer and the Inquisitor, and continuing the action-RPG’s gloomy story with two new chapters. It’s pretty meaty, and also throws in a cosmetic system that lets you change the appearance of your items, like Diablo’s transmogrification system.

Accompanying these additions is an increased level and Devotion cap, 100 and 55 respectively, four extra factions who can become allies or enemies, several new environments, and new super bosses who drop some unique loot.

Speaking of loot, expect to discover hundreds of new items as you fight your way towards the titular fallen city of Malmouth. But first you’ll need to slaughter your way past hordes of enemies hiding in the Gloomwald forest and the swampy Ugdenbog.

A free update will also introduce a new roguelike dungeon, featuring “the corrupting presence of the Aetherials and the Chthonians upon the beasts of Cairn”. Sounds like a nice place. Expect it to appear soon.

Ashes of Malmouth is out now on Steam and the Humble Store for £14.49/$17.99. Grim Dawn itself is also 70% off on Steam.