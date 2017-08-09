A new Destiny 2 trailer shows off the chaos of competitive PvP

A new Destiny 2 trailer hit today, this time with a focus on the competitive PvP modes. While it’s offers few revelations for those familiar with the original, it’s still an energetic montage (with some seriously bad music) that condenses the action the 'Crucible' (which is what Destiny calls its multiplayer) into a couple of minutes. For those unfamiliar with the game, class breakdown is pretty helpful—and I never tire of seeing the agile Hunter class wield a hand cannon. I get the impression mouse and keyboard will mean they’re going to be a nuisance on PC, but maybe Bungie’s already on the case. There’s some heavy super usage in there too, if you’ve yet to see those yet.

Beyond that, we get a look at a few new weapons with lovely looking viewmodels, a short peek at some of the new maps (10 of which are meant to ship with the final game), and some absolute ownage. Owning is good. For a clearer picture, check out our impressions of Destiny 2’s PvP mode (from last month's console beta, admittedly), or form your own thoughts once the PC open beta starts later this month .