A massive collection of vintage PCs and games is going up for auction this month

Bill Loguidice, who has written for PC Gamer about PC gaming history and his massive gaming collection in the past, is selling his hoard of vintage computers and games later this month. The auction is being run by Bodnar's Auction, and will happen on May 31 at the The New Jersey Convention & Expo Center. Other items will be on sale, but I'd expect the gaming auction to take up a good part of the venue. It's that big.

Check out a small sampling of what Loguidice has on offer, some of which there are multiples of:

Atari 400

Atari 1040Ste

Atari Falcon 030 Computer System

Atari 5200 SuperSystem

Atari 7800 ProSystem

Atari XE Game System (XEGS)

Atari 2600 Video Computer System

BBC Master 128

Amstrad CPC6128 plus

APF Imagination Machine

Mattel Aquarius

Panasonic: JR-200U Personal Computer

Compaq Deskpro

Magnavox Odyssey 300/ Odyssey2

Sinclair ZX Spectrum +2/ ZX Spectrum +3/ ZX80/ ZX81/ ZX81 (custom)

TRS-80 Model 4/ TRS-80 Model 4P/ TRS-80 Model I/ TRS-80 Model III (parts only)

Sord Creative Computer M5

Packard Bell Platinum

Spectravideo CompuMate

Memorex Spongebob Media Player (get your paddle ready for this one)

That isn't even close to half of what's up for auction, which includes many more systems, as well as a bunch of boxed games, such as Ultima III: Exodus for DOS and Zork for the TRS-80 (neither will go cheap, if they're in good condition). You can see the listing at the auction website, along with tons more photos. And there's even more to come beyond what's listed there, Loguidice told Kotaku, as well as a selection of items which will be auctioned online (though you've got to be in NJ for most of it).

We have to admit we're a bit tempted to get on a train to New Jersey at the end of the month.

Thanks, Kotaku and Bill Loguidice.