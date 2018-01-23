A Duke Nukem movie starring John Cena might actually happen

Despite it being 2018, Duke Nukem might soon get a film adaptation. The news comes via Hollywood Reporter, which reckons actor John Cena is "in negotiations" to star in the film, which has yet to lock in a director or writer. Production company Platinum Dunes – which is operated by Michael Bay – is producing it. T

It seems like odd timing for a Duke Nukem adaptation. Not only did Duke Nukem Forever tank miserably (because it sucked!) but Duke himself feels like a fossil of the 1990s. He recently popped up as a DLC bonus for the Bulletstorm remaster, but aside from that and the most recent in a line of Duke Nukem 3D reissues, he's not been used in any new games.

One could reasonably suspect that this film adaptation may be planned to coincide with a new game. But that's only if we're really unlucky. If there is one, it'd be published by Gearbox, who acquired the property a couple of years ago.

Whatever the case, John Cena would probably make a good Duke – he looks the part.