A deep dive into the new Arma 3 Apex release

We sat down with Arma 3 Apex Creative Developer, Jay Crowe, to discuss details of the new co-op campaign released July 11. In the interview, Crowe dubs the new launch "the best release of an Arma game that we've ever done". Check out the full feature below for more information on Arma 3 Apex and be sure to download the game on Steam today.

In the new Apex campaign, your team is sent to Tanoa in response to a humanitarian disaster, but you quickly find yourselves facing a far bigger threat than you bargained for. The co-op campaign features highly replayable missions, a drop-in/drop-out multiplayer structure, and difficulty scaling based on the number of players.

Arma 3 Apex features a new map, the land of Tanoa, a 100 km² South Pacific island archipelago that you'll explore as NATO & CSAT special forces, the new criminal organization Syndikat, and Pacific expeditionary units. Apex features 13 new weapons, new uniforms, headgear, backpacks, NVGs, and weapon optics to outfit your team, along with 10 new vehicles including new classes like the LSV and the vehicle-in-vehicle transportation capable VTOL.

Be sure to download the game here now.

Sponsored by Bohemia Interactive