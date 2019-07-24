Teamfight Tactics 9.15B patch notes: Karthus and Kayle 'lose some power'

Teamfight Tactics patch 9.15B released this week, Riot Games' "B-side" patch for 9.15 similar to the 9.14B patch. This time, Riot says that it wants to see how the meta changes over two weeks with only minimal input from the studio. There are a few changes to be aware of though.
If you don't want to look at the full notes, what you need to know is that Karthus and Kayle have been nerfed, Karthus with changed ability damage and targets and Kayle with increased mana cost to activate abilities. For items, Guinsoo's Rageblade, Phantom Dancer, Runaan's Hurricane, and Sword of the Divine are getting a boost.
Let's take a look at what's changed in this patch.
Teamfight Tactics 9.15B patch notes
Overview
This week we're making light changes to some of the outlier champions and items. We want to see how the meta naturally changes over the course of two weeks with minimal input on our end. We're pretty happy with the state of the meta at the moment as we're seeing different compositions compete at all levels of the game.
Champion changes in 9.15B
Blitzcrank
Fixed a bug so that other allies properly prioritize the target of Blitzcrank's ability...again.
Elise
Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 45
Spiderling Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50
Karthus
Ability Damage: 400/700/1000 ⇒ 350/600/850
Ability Targets: 5/9/13 ⇒ 5/7/9
Kayle
Mana required to activate ability: 100 ⇒ 125
Pyke
Stun Duration: 2/2.5/3 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5
Rengar
Ability Attack Speed Bonus: 0.4/0.7/1.0 ⇒ 0.3/0.5/0.7
Veigar
Ability Damage: 300/500/700 ⇒ 300/550/800
Item changes in 9.15B
Guardian Angel
Health on restoration: 1000 ⇒ 800
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Attack Speed per stack: 4% ⇒ 5%
Morellonomicon
Burn Damage: 25% ⇒ 20%
Phantom Dancer
Now allows the holder to dodge critical strikes from abilities.
Runaan's Hurricane
Bonus Damage: 25% ⇒ 75%
Statikk Shiv
Fixed an issue where it would deal more damage than intended when less than four targets where available.
Sword of the Divine
Chance to activate: 5% ⇒ 7%
Bug Fixes in 9.15B
Fixed a bug that delayed players loading in to game until after the first carousel round. This was fixed last week.
Teamfight Tactics 9.14B patch notes
Changes to core systems
Critical Strike Damage:
Critical strike damage now stacks additively rather than multiplicatively. Paired with changes to Assassins and Infinity Edge, also in this patch, Assassins will deal around 25% less damage and IE will come out net neutral.
Changes to team traits and synergies
Assassin:
Critical Strike Damage: 150%/350% ⇒ 125%/350%
Sorcerer:
Bonus Ability Power: 35/100 ⇒ 45/100
Wild:
Attack Speed per Stack: 8% ⇒ 10%
Elementalist:
Golem HP: 2500 ⇒ 2200
Champion changes in 9.14B
Ahri:
Ability Damage: 100/175/250 ⇒ 100/200/300
Akali:
Health: 700 ⇒ 650
Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7
Evelynn:
1 Star Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 60
Health: 600 ⇒ 550
Mordekaiser:
1 Star Health: 500 ⇒ 550
Poppy:
Ability Damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 300/500/700
Rengar:
Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 65
Tristana:
Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.65
Volibear:
Armor: 35 ⇒ 30
Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.55
Item changes in 9.14B
Cursed Blade:
Trigger Effect Chance: 25% ⇒ 20%
For the curious, Swordbreaker has a 25% chance and Hush has a 50% chance.
Infinity Edge:
Critical Strike Damage: 100% ⇒ 150%
Locket of the Iron Solari:
Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200
This was micropatched last week.
Morellonomicon:
Percent Max Health Damage: 3% ⇒ 5%
Bugfixes
Raptors will now always properly drop a loot box.
The Guardian trait no longer fades when a guardian dies.
Redemption will now properly heal 1000HP.
Guardian Angel will now trigger in all cases.