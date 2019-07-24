Teamfight Tactics 9.15B patch notes: Karthus and Kayle 'lose some power'

Teamfight Tactics patch 9.15B released this week, Riot Games' "B-side" patch for 9.15 similar to the 9.14B patch. This time, Riot says that it wants to see how the meta changes over two weeks with only minimal input from the studio. There are a few changes to be aware of though.

If you don't want to look at the full notes, what you need to know is that Karthus and Kayle have been nerfed, Karthus with changed ability damage and targets and Kayle with increased mana cost to activate abilities. For items, Guinsoo's Rageblade, Phantom Dancer, Runaan's Hurricane, and Sword of the Divine are getting a boost.

Let's take a look at what's changed in this patch.

Teamfight Tactics 9.15B patch notes

Overview

This week we're making light changes to some of the outlier champions and items. We want to see how the meta naturally changes over the course of two weeks with minimal input on our end. We're pretty happy with the state of the meta at the moment as we're seeing different compositions compete at all levels of the game.

Champion changes in 9.15B

Blitzcrank

Fixed a bug so that other allies properly prioritize the target of Blitzcrank's ability...again.

Elise

Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 45

Spiderling Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50

Karthus

Ability Damage: 400/700/1000 ⇒ 350/600/850

Ability Targets: 5/9/13 ⇒ 5/7/9

Kayle

Mana required to activate ability: 100 ⇒ 125

Pyke

Stun Duration: 2/2.5/3 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5

Rengar

Ability Attack Speed Bonus: 0.4/0.7/1.0 ⇒ 0.3/0.5/0.7

Veigar

Ability Damage: 300/500/700 ⇒ 300/550/800

Item changes in 9.15B

Guardian Angel

Health on restoration: 1000 ⇒ 800

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Attack Speed per stack: 4% ⇒ 5%

Morellonomicon

Burn Damage: 25% ⇒ 20%

Phantom Dancer

Now allows the holder to dodge critical strikes from abilities.

Runaan's Hurricane

Bonus Damage: 25% ⇒ 75%

Statikk Shiv

Fixed an issue where it would deal more damage than intended when less than four targets where available.

Sword of the Divine

Chance to activate: 5% ⇒ 7%

Bug Fixes in 9.15B

Fixed a bug that delayed players loading in to game until after the first carousel round. This was fixed last week.

Teamfight Tactics 9.14B patch notes

Changes to core systems

Critical Strike Damage:

Critical strike damage now stacks additively rather than multiplicatively. Paired with changes to Assassins and Infinity Edge, also in this patch, Assassins will deal around 25% less damage and IE will come out net neutral.

Changes to team traits and synergies

Assassin:

Critical Strike Damage: 150%/350% ⇒ 125%/350%

Sorcerer:

Bonus Ability Power: 35/100 ⇒ 45/100

Wild:

Attack Speed per Stack: 8% ⇒ 10%

Elementalist:

Golem HP: 2500 ⇒ 2200

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Champion changes in 9.14B

Ahri:

Ability Damage: 100/175/250 ⇒ 100/200/300

Akali:

Health: 700 ⇒ 650

Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7

Evelynn:

1 Star Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 60

Health: 600 ⇒ 550

Mordekaiser:

1 Star Health: 500 ⇒ 550

Poppy:

Ability Damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 300/500/700

Rengar:

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 65

Tristana:

Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.65

Volibear:

Armor: 35 ⇒ 30

Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.55

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Item changes in 9.14B

Cursed Blade:

Trigger Effect Chance: 25% ⇒ 20%

For the curious, Swordbreaker has a 25% chance and Hush has a 50% chance.

Infinity Edge:

Critical Strike Damage: 100% ⇒ 150%

Locket of the Iron Solari:

Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200

This was micropatched last week.

Morellonomicon:

Percent Max Health Damage: 3% ⇒ 5%

Bugfixes

Raptors will now always properly drop a loot box.

The Guardian trait no longer fades when a guardian dies.

Redemption will now properly heal 1000HP.

Guardian Angel will now trigger in all cases.