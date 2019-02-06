50 sci-fi game clichés that won't go away

The other week, James said he'd eat a shoe if Anthem doesn't have any floating rocks in it, and I doubt he'll have to boil any leather. Rocks are going to float in Anthem, for sure. Just look at how many times rocks that float are mentioned at the very beginning of Mass Effect: Andromeda.

This got us on the topic of sci-fi game clichés, and we started listing them out. We ran with it and ended up with a list of 50 (plus a few more because we just couldn't stop). I'm not saying sci-fi games can't use any of these things—I am not the mayor of sci-fi—but I'm never going to see them and not think, 'Ah yes, a science fiction game thing.'