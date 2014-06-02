4K Screenshot Showcase: Dark Souls 2

Every week, keen screen-grabber Ben Griffin brings you a sumptuous 4K resolution gallery to celebrate PC gaming's prettiest places.

Learning the ancient art of Cheat Engine and downloading pox911's mystical free-cam mod gave me a dramatic new perspective on Drangleic. I particularly love the way camera focus follows your character, so positioning him in certain places allowed me to manipulate depth of field. I didn't get as many action shots as I'd like—it's hard when most enemies can take you out in a few hits. Will someone do me a 'stop time' mod, pretty please?

Download the full-sized image here.

