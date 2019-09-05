Popular

2v2 RTS A Year of Rain is now taking signups for a closed beta

Daedalic's first RTS is built around 2v2 competitive gameplay.

(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

Daedalic Entertainment is best known for point-and-click adventures, but earlier this year it announced that it's going to take a shot at the RTS genre with A Year of Rain. The game will feature a fairly standard-sounding setup of three distinct factions building bases, recruiting armies, and fighting over resources, but puts a focus on hero units and team-based competitive play with a 2v2 skirmish mode, leaderboards, replays, and a league system all planned for launch.

If you'd like to get a taste of what it's like before the launch later this year, signups for a closed beta are now being taken at beta.ayearofrain.com. A start time hasn't been announced but applicants will be admitted into the beta in waves when it goes live, and Daedalic clarified that there's no preorder offers guaranteeing admittance: If you want in, you sign up and hope for the best. (As far as I can tell, you can't preorder the game yet anyway.)

For those who prefer to watch, Daedalic is also holding a pre-release "Undead Champs" tournament, which is actually underway now. The tourney will conclude in a grand finale that will begin at 7 pm CEST (10 am PT/1 pm ET) on September 28, and will be livestreamed on Twitch. VODs of previous competitions will also be shared through the channel when they become available.

There will be a campaign in A Year of Rain: Daedalic hasn't gone into the details of that yet, saying only that will tell a "compelling multi-layered story," but it's "designed for a co-op experience" as well, so it'll be interesting to see how that works out. A website at ayearofrain.com is on the way but not quite ready yet (the beta signup page is working, though), so for now you can get the details on Steam.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
