2K Marin hit with significant layoffs

According to Polygon , 2K Marin, which worked on BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock: Infinite, and most recently The Bureau: XCOM Declassified , is undergoing a “staff reduction” of unknown size and scope.

"We can confirm staff reductions at 2K Marin,” a source told Polygon . “While these were difficult decisions, we regularly evaluate our development efforts and have decided to reallocate creative resources. Our goal to create world-class video game titles remains unchanged.”

Distressingly, another source claims that 2K Marin as we know it is completely closed, with developers either laid off or transferred to Bay Area 2K, the new 2K studio managed by Bioshock Infinite producer Rod Fergusson.