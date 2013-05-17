2D god game Reus released - launch trailer warns of mercurial mankind

We're a terrible species. One moment we're happily enjoying the care and nurturing of a giant tree god; the next, without warning, someone suggests: "Guys! What if we killed everything?" And so begins a new era of violence and shouting. In 2D god game Reus it's your job to prod humanity in the direction of progress just enough that we don't succumb to our murderous instincts. Good luck with that.

On the plus side, if your tiny people step out of line, you can always throw a boulder at their head. There are benefits to godhood.

Aside from looking beautiful, the game offers four gods, each with separate abilities, as well as the chance to experiment with terrain types, terraform landmass, build resources, and experiment with upgrades.

Reus is out now, and available from a number of store fronts, all linked from the developer's purchase page .