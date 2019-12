Blizzard have released tons of chitinous screens for insectiod sequel Starcaft II: Heart of the Swarm. You might have seen some of them in our preview earlier, but there's plenty more inside to whet you appetite. Not enough? Check out the new trailer .

The screens show off two early missions, Charr and Kaldir, the two new Zerg characters, as well as the new Zerg 'evolution chamber' upgrade system.