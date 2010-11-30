2.6 gigabyte Battlefield: Bad Company 2 patch incoming

The latest update for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 will prepare the game for the release of VIP Map Pack 7 and Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam, due out later this year. Read on for the full details.
The huge 2.6 Gigabyte patch also adds a few basic fixes, listed below. You'll find the full patch notes over at the Battlefield: Bad Company 2 blog.
- Acog and Red dot scope now equippable on MK-14 and G3.
- Fixed an issue where the Bullet Tracers wouldn't display
- Fixed an issue where Play Now wouldn't work
- Added Ticket Count for Conquest end of round.
- Added the server info to the objectives screen.
The patch suggests that the free Map Pack 7 update could be out very soon. The map pack will bring popular Battlefield: Bad Company maps like Oasis and Harvest Day to Bad Company 2.
The Vietnam expansion is scheduled to arrive later this year and will cost about $15/£10. Check out our Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam preview for a taste of the jungle warfare contained in the new add on.
[via VG247 ]