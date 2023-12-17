Atomic Heart's next DLC looks even weirder, and will be out in February

When a game has multiple endings, that can cause problems for post-ending DLC. Do you canonize one ending, which risks alienating players who chose a different one? Make the story vague enough that it could follow on from any of the endings, which can mean tying yourself into narrative knots? Rewrite the ending and provide a whole new one, like Fallout 3 did with Broken Steel?

Atomic Heart has chosen the road less-traveled. The sci-fi FPS has completely separate DLC for each of its endings. The previous DLC, Annihilation Instinct, sent you back into the mysterious Facility 3826 and built on the lore around its fan-favorite sexy fridge, but the next DLC, Trapped in Limbo, goes somewhere even stranger than that.

Limbo is a phantasmagorical claymation fairytale realm that looks like a 3D platformer where you leap across floating platforms covered in gingerbread houses and evil toys. Sometimes there's a duck-hunt minigame, and sometimes you're a goose. According to developers Mundfish, "as you fight, run, jump and slide across the platforms, you will be collecting apples to unlock skills and weapons, as well as gold coins to unlock up to 7 unique skins that can be equipped in the main campaign!"

You'll also be uncovering more about the story, learning the secrets of Limbo and your own past. The Trapped in Limbo DLC will be out on February 6, and will count as the second part of Atomic Heart's season pass.