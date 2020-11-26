Assassin's Creed Valhalla update fixes levitating dogs, crows falling from the sky

Ubisoft rolled out an update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla today, which promises to fix some of the more peculiar bugs you can run into on your journey through Mercia. It also improves many other areas of the game, notably the UI and in-game guard behaviour. One particular bug caused dogs to levitate when you gave them a good pet, and that's clearly an example of "feature, not a bug".

The patch notes are quite long, and cover only "the most notable changes", according to Ubisoft, so expect to feel the difference next time you play. Have some highlights:

Addressed an issue where dogs would start levitating when Eivor starts to pet them.

Crows will no longer randomly fall from the sky in Asgard.

The crowd will now cheer during drinking games.

Guards who clearly saw Eivor shoot their ally will now turn hostile.

Guards will now hear the impact of dead bodies dropping to the ground.

Addressed various issues with quests or world events that prevented players from completing them.

The Codex will no longer foreshadow or spoil some events.

Addressed an issue where allies would not help Eivor to open a door during Raids.

On the technical side of things, the most important change is likely that an issue was fixed that caused RAM/VRAM leakage when players would alt tab out of the game. Graphical fixes include clipping issues, animations and lighting.