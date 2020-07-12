Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming in November

The next Assassin's Creed is out on November 17th, Ubisoft confirmed today. Ubisoft announced the release date as part of its Ubisoft Forward livestream, which included an extended look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla—though it wasn't a surprising showcase, after video of the game leaked earlier this week.

The release date actually leaked on Saturday, too, ahead of the Ubisoft Forward Event. But now it's confirmed. You can catch the game's latest trailer above.

In addition to PC, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming to both current and next-gen consoles and Google Stadia. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions appear to be launching at a later date.