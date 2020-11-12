Assassin's Creed Valhalla doubles Odyssey's day one player count

Just two days after launch, Ubisoft already has reason to call Assassin's Creed Valhalla a record breaker—Eivor's Viking saga has already doubled AC: Odyssey's day one player count, according to a new press release . Additionally, Ubisoft says Valhalla's launch has "reached high levels of viewership and engagement on Twitch and YouTube that surpass any Ubisoft game launch to date."

"This paves the way for an exciting holiday, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla set to be one of this season’s biggest hits," Ubisoft CEO Yves Yves Guillemot said. He also pointed out that Valhalla launches on no less than seven platforms, and that an increase in next-gen consoles sold over the coming months will likely only add to Valhalla's success. Since the Xbox Series X/S has just launched, this will probably have limited impact on the overall player numbers and not take away from the achievement as a whole. People simply really, really want to be Vikings and are stuck at home.