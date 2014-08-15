Assassin's Creed: Unity gameplay video shows 12 minutes of new mechanics

Amid the churn of 30 second CGI trailers and cleverly cut (but mostly useless) 'gameplay' videos , it's nice to see Assassin's Creed: Unity played for a full 12 minutes with no interruptions. The video above details the new installment's revamped stealth systems, and demonstrates the increased freedom afforded to players this time around. It also looks pretty damn fine.

The video confirms much of what PC Gamer's Tom Senior found when he went hands-on with Unity at Gamescom earlier this week. "Unity feels like Assassin's Creed Classic: an attempt to bring the series back to its founding ideas, with the encouraging inclusion of the mini-sandbox mission design Ubi has been practicing in Far Cry 3's outposts and Black Flag's plantations."

Assassin's Creed and Ubisoft have been in the news all week: the company confirmed at Gamescom that Unity will feature micro-transactions allowing users to "fast track" progress, which caused quite a stir. Meanwhile, Ubisoft wants to improve its reputation among PC gamers.