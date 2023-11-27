Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, the one about murderous siblings in London during the Industrial Revolution, is free to keep from Ubisoft

You've got until December 6 to make it yours.

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, the game about a brother-sister duo who commit murders for fun and profit on the streets of London amidst the bustle and furor of the Industrial Revolution, is free to keep from the Ubisoft Store, as long as you grab it before December 6.

Syndicate didn't entirely knock our socks off when it launched in 2015: "The new toys and tools freshen up the formula," we said in our 66% review, "but after a while, for better and worse, it's still Assassin's Creed." Ubisoft may have felt the same way, as the next mainline Assassin's Creed game, Origins—the first to miss the annualized schedule that had been running since 2009—came out of the gate much stronger and essentially revitalized the entire series.

Nonetheless, "it's still Assassin's Creed" isn't the worst criticism ever, especially if what you want is, y'know, more Assassin's Creed, and let us not forget that it's free. That's the kind of price tag that seals pretty much any deal for me.

To get it, just pop around to Ubisoft.com and click the appropriate button—you'll have to scroll down a bit to find it, but it's pretty hard to miss. Just to be on the safe side, though, you're looking for this:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You will of course need an Ubisoft account to grab the game, and it's accessible through the Ubisoft Connect launcher. I know, I know, it's not Steam, but it's literally a free Assassin's Creed game—if you missed Syndicate when it was new, this is a great opportunity to get caught up. The Assassin's Creed: Syndicate giveaway is on until December 6.

